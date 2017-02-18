Bournemouth charged by FA for alleged anti-doping rule breach

AFC Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association for allegedly breaching the governing body's anti-doping rules.

Such a breach has also been reported from Manchester City earlier this season and it is expected that Bournemouth will face the same fine that their fellow Premier League outfit faced.

Bournemouth fail to keep FA informed

According to the charges, Bournemouth failed to keep the FA informed on the whereabouts of their players to facilitate the drug-testing which will lead to an automatic sanction under their rules if the offence is committed three times.

It is reported that two of the tests are concerning a player in the Under-21s squad, who have been called up to train with the first-team. The first-team squad are currently based at a different site.

The other is said to be related to an unnamed player who failed to register the details of his new home address, which led to a tester turning up at his old home.

Cherries likely to be punished

Bournemouth are expected to answer to the charges and have until Thursday 23 February to do so.

However, it seems more than likely that the club will be handed a punishment similar to that of City. Pep Guardiola's side were punished on Thursday for a similar kind of breach of the rules and were fined accordingly.

City failed to provide the required details of their ongoing training sessions and the locations of their players available for testing at all times, which resulted in a fine of £35,000.

The punishment was imposed after an independent regulatory commission hearing, while City were also issued a warning about their future conduct.

Eddie Howe's Cherries, 14th in the league table, are next in action when they face when they travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday 25 February with kick-off at 3pm.