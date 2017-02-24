'Outside chance' of Dwight Gayle returning for Brighton clash

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is set to be back sooner than anticipated, after scans showed his hamstring injury is not as serious as first assumed.

The forward is facing a race against time to be fit for his side's top of the table clash against Brighton and Hove Albion next week.

Better than expected

As Newcastle beat Aston Villa last Monday, Gayle suffered a recurrence of his recent hamstring injury, minutes after starting his first match since returning from the injury.

It was initially suggested that the in-form striker would be out for around five to six weeks. However, Rafael Benitez today claimed Gayle's injury wasn't as serious as first thought and that scans have shown no serious damage.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bristol City, Benitez said, “He’s not training but on the tests we have had they are quite positive," before adding, “It’s a question of his confidence."

In terms of being passed fit for the must-win clash with Brighton on Tuesday, Benitez insisted, “We will have to see. He has to train and see the feeling he has.”

Much needed return

Fans on Tyneside will be hoping Gayle can return to the fold next week, as his goals have been the main reason Newcastle are sitting at the top of the league.

Since arriving in the Summer, Gayle has scored 20 goals in 24 games, with all of those coming in the league. Matt Ritchie's eight goals mean he is the second top scorer and highlights the impact and importance of Gayle so far this season.

Strike partner Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is likely to start in Gayle's absence, has only netted one goal since his double against Preston North End in October.

Crucial time

Gayle's injury couldn't have came at a worse time for the North east outfit, who face the three teams directly below them, away from home, after Bristol City's visit to St. James' Park.

With nine points separating the top four, and Newcastle only five points ahead of the play-offs places, the three fixtures are of significant importance to the Magpies.

Gayle scored against both Huddersfield Town and Reading in the home fixtures, leaving Newcastle even more hopeful of his swift return.