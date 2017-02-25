Newcastle United 2-2 Bristol City: Tale of two halves as Magpies salvage point

Second half goals from Jonjo Shelvey and Ciaran Clark salvaged a much-needed point for Newcastle United against Bristol City.

The away side took the lead early on through Aaron Wilbraham, who appeared to be in an offside position when he headed home from close range.

A defensive mix up by Newcastle's defence allowed David Cotterill to double their advantage by the 20th minute.

The second half had to be better from the league leaders and it was, as Shelvey scored from close range before Clark equalised from a corner.

The result means Newcastle are two points clear of Brighton and Hove Albion who play this evening.

United defensive disasters

The first ten minutes saw no chances from either team as both sides settled into the game. However it was the visitors who broke the deadlock soon after.

Captain Wilbraham got himself on the end of a deep cross by Gary O'Neil to head home from 12 yards out. Newcastle fans and players were adamant the striker was offside.

City nearly doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Bobby Reid was played through on goal only to have his shot blocked by DeAndre Yedlin. Again, the attacker looked offside.

However, it wasn't long before they got their second. A defensive mix up between Paul Dummett and Karl Darlow allowed Cotterill to tap home from close range.

As St. James' Park grew restless, Matt Ritchie's half-volley was deflected wide of the mark, with Ayoze Perez's diving header going wide from the resulting corner.

Newcastle began pushing for an equaliser. Christian Atsu was played in over the top by Ritchie, but once found in the box, Perez's shot was deflected wide.

Ten first half minutes remained when Korey Smith tested Darlow from range to no avail.

Back in with a chance

Newcastle started brightly as they looked to overturn the deficit. Mitrovic was played through on goal and looked to have been brought down by Aden Flint but referee Chris Kavanagh waved away the penalty claims. Soon after Atsu broke down the left but his cross was overhit.

Perez was the next player to have a go for Newcastle, when his long range half-volley flew over the bar.

Bristol mustered their first chance of the second half just before the hour mark. Cotterill cutting inside forcing Darlow into a low save. Ciaran Clark made sure the away side's rebounds were blocked.

United gave themselves a fighting chance minutes later when Atsu danced his way to byline and pulled a ball across goal for Shelvey to tap home amidst a goal-mouth scramble.

The away side almost regained their two goal advantage one minute later. Cotterill's free kick forced Darlow to make a fantastic diving save. The action continued when Ritchie and Shelvey both had efforts blocked at the other end.

Attack vs Defence

While Rafa Benitez received a stern word from the referee for his touchline behaviour, Newcastle were starting to gain momentum.

Yedlin's ball over the top was flicked on by Mitrovic, allowing Perez to run on and take aim, before Ritchie forced Fabian Giefer into a save with a long range strike.

As City struggled to get out their own half, Newcastle missed yet another chance. Mitrovic's header from an outswinging corner narrowly going over the bar.

The league leaders were running out of time as Shelvey tried again to level the score. This time his shot was tame and straight at Giefer. Bristol went close at the other end through Callum O'Dowda soon after.

With twelve minutes left on the clock, Ritchie's cross from the right reached Atsu at the back post but the Ghanian could only drag his shot wide.

Game on

Ten minutes remained when Newcastle finally drew level and suddenly the St. James' Park faithful were demanding a winner. Ritchie's corner was met by Clark, whose header was deflected off two Bristol bodies to level the tie.

Shelvey almost found Newcastle's third when his effort was fizzed towards Giefer who got down low to keep it out.

Mitrovic had a late effort blocked in the area before Shelvey twice thrashed efforts in goal in the 94th minute.

The draw leaves Newcastle two points clear of Brighton, while Bristol remain 21st.