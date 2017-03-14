Tim Krul confirms he will be returning to Newcastle United at the end of the season

Tim Krul has confirmed he will be returning to Newcastle United at the end of the season following his loan spell at AZ Alkmaar.

Speaking about his future to Omroepwest, in Holland, Krul revealed: “Newcastle is where I’m going in the summer.”

Return from injury

The 28-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury when playing for his national side in October 2015, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Krul also spoke about his recovery from injury: “If you have only a few months off, then it all goes a bit faster. But it is more than a year, you feel it in your body.”

Impressive performances from Rob Elliott and Karl Darlow during the Dutchman’s absence, as well as the signing of Belgian international Matz Sels, left manager Rafa Benitez with a decision to make ahead of the long Championship season.

Loan spells

Krul joined Ajax in August but failed to make a single appearance in three months and returned to Newcastle in January before signing on at AZ Alkmaar for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day.

The Netherland’s international has played eight times for AZ, but has only been on the winning side once. Krul was key to the club’s victory in the semi-final of the Dutch Cup however after saving a penalty.

Benitez will have another tough decision to make in summer as the Magpies will have five senior goalkeepers at the club in Krul, Darlow, Elliott, Selz and Freddie Woodman.

Still number one?

And as mentioned, the solid performances of Newcastle's other goalkeepers mean Krul lost his spot as first choice shot-stopper.

To add to this, the Dutchman hasn't performed as well as he would have liked in his two loan spells away from the club.

This leave question marks over his long-term future on Tyneside.