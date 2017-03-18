Birmingham City vs Newcastle United Preview: Magpies looking to stretch gap at the top

With promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town being swept aside by Bristol City on Friday evening, Newcastle United can extend their lead over the sides in the play-off spots when they take on Birmingham City this weekend.

Gianfranco Zola's men are also looking for a win after free-falling down the table in recent months.

Recent form

As mentioned, the Blues have struggled since Italian Zola took over last year.

Just two wins in 2017 leave them 17th in the table, despite being in the hunt for the play-offs when Gary Rowett was dismissed in December. Four of Birmingham's last six games have ended in defeat.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have promotion to focus on. Rafa Benitez's men sit level on points with Brighton and Hove Albion but can move nine points ahead of third place Huddersfield with a win tomorrow.

The Tyneside outfit suffered defeat last time out, as Fulham ran out easy winners at St. James' Park last weekend. However, before the loss, the Magpies were unbeaten in the league since the start of January.

Zola under pressure?

The footballing community was in shock when Rowett was sacked by Birmingham last year, despite doing a fine job at the club. However, despite the uproar at Zola's appointment, nobody could have imagined the club would plummet so rapidly down the league.

Birmingham's board of directors insisted they wanted a high-profile replacement for Rowett and since Zola was their man to lead the club forward, they may feel reluctant to sack him.

However, with the club sitting five points outside the relegation zone, their hands may be forced.

United's away form

Newcastle can feel lucky to be top of the table, after some poor displays at home this season.

Luckily their away form has saved them and made them a force to be reckoned with.

Benitez's side have won 13 of their 19 away games this term, losing just three.

And if the table was based on away from alone, Newcastle would be ten points clear at the top of the standings.

Head to head

Birmingham may want to avoid looking at the history books before this tie, as they have only beaten Newcastle once in their last 14 clashes with the side. That win coming all the way back in 2007, when the Blues won 5-1 in the FA Cup.

The teams met this season in the same competition, with Newcastle being forced into a replay at St. James', which they won 3-1.

The last time Birmingham beat Newcastle at home was back in 2000.