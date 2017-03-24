Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha scores wonderful solo goal as Ivory Coast overcome Russia

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha scored a sensational solo goal as Ivory Coast beat struggling Russia 2-0 in Krasnodar.

Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia cracked home the opener after cutting inside from the left flank, but it was the Eagles’ famed academy graduate who stole the show with 20 minutes remaining. The winger received the ball 35 yards from goal before weaving in and out of the three Russian centre-backs, leaving them in his wake as he sprinted clear and drove the ball into the roof of the net.

Ignored by England, championed by Ivory Coast

Videos of the goal went viral within minutes of the ball hitting the net. Many on social media questioned the English Football Association’s neglect of the 24-year-old, who switched allegiance to play for the Elephants last year after being left out of several England squads.

Zaha played twice for the Three Lions under Roy Hodgson in friendlies against Sweden and Scotland but failed to claim a regular place in the squad. Perhaps not helped by his failed spell at Manchester United during David Moyes’ ill-fated months in charge at Old Trafford.

Following Euro 2016 and Hodgson’s inevitable departure, former Palace defender Gareth Southgate continued to ignore Zaha’s performances at Palace, instead opting to call-up Michail Antonio. This left Zaha frustrated and he opted to switch to Ivory Coast, the country of his birth.

With a new lease of freedom, Zaha is now enjoying being the main man in a national team. Having scored his first goal for the Elephants in a pre-AFCON 2016 friendly against Uganda, his second international goal announces him on the biggest stage.

Despite being Palace’s best player for the last 18 months, his wonderful form could come at a cost to the Eagles. Tottenham Hotspur had a bid rejected for the wide man in the summer and are likely to go back in at the end of the season.

Zaha has five goals and six assists this season for a Palace side that has otherwise struggled in the final third.