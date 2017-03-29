"Frustrated" Massadio Haidara ready if called upon by Rafael Benitez

Massadio Haidara joined Newcastle United in 2013 for just under £2million, and was rated one of the most promising prospects in France following three years at Nancy.

Five different knee problems since 2013, which left the Frenchman on the sidelines for over a year and a half, have meant the move to Tyneside hasn’t been as successful as he or the club would have hoped.

The 24-year-old would have been looking to get off to a good start when Rafael Benitez was hired to replace Steve McClaren in March 2016, but injuries once again hampered his development.

The Spaniard has seen Paul Dummett as the ‘go-to-man’ in the left-back position this season. Achraf Lazaar and Jesus Gamez were also brought in as cover while Haidara was forced to watch from the sidelines.

Keen to impress

Haidara eventually returned to full fitness at the start of the year and has featured in two FA Cup games for the Magpies as well as picking up numerous appearances for the Under-23’s side.

The former France U-21 international admits he believes hard work will get him back into the fold at Newcastle and vows to do all he can to prove his worth.

“As a player, you have to keep your condition – you have to be ready for the day you are needed to play for the first-team.

“You have to keep your head down and you have to make sure you work hard.

“It is not always easy but you have to try and enjoy it,” admitted Haidara.

The Frenchman is keen to not let his head drop but revealed: “Mentally it can be hard. I am frustrated.”

While the defender admits on a personal level he is a “little bit disappointed with this season,” Haidara believes that frustration can be used in a positive way as it “makes you want to show more.”

Happy with Under-23 gametime - for now

Haidara was involved in the PL Cup victory over West Ham at St James’ Park two weeks ago, and while he would rather be in the first team squad, he admits any game-time is positive for him.

“It is always good to get minutes on the pitch.

“It is a little bit different but that is not a bad thing.

“It does not matter which team you play for, you always have to make sure that you give your best.”