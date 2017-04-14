Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United: Wood leaves it late to deny Magpies deserved win

Newcastle United were on the end of a Chris Wood goal in the dying seconds as they lost out on three points at St. James' Park.

The Magpies dominated throughout the first half but couldn't break the deadlock.

A second half header from skipper Jamaal Lascelles gave Rafa Benitez's men the lead, despite the home side never leaving first gear.

Championship top scorer, Wood, netted with seconds to go to rescue a point for the away side.

The draw means the gap between United and Huddersfield Town remains at 8 points, after the Terriers left it late to beat Preston and North End earlier today.

Magpies in control

The first chance of the game fell to the away side when Alfonso Pedraza took the ball down in the area and curled a shot off the bar. The ball rebounded to Kemar Roofe who headed straight at Karl Darlow from six yards out.

Matt Ritchie almost opened the scoring soon after, latching onto Lascelles' header at the back post but his shot was blocked by Pontus Jansson.

Newcastle's next chance came from Jonjo Shelvey, who nearly caught Rob Green out by attempting to score directly from a corner. Ritchie fired a long-range effort over the bar minutes later.

The home side were gaining momentum and again went close as Ritchie's first time effort was deflected over after a lovely first touch by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Pedraza went close again for Leeds, smashing a shot towards narrowly wide of the far post.

Newcastle were unlucky not to go into the break a goal to the good after Yoan Gouffran smashed the post with a low effort, before Ritchie's follow up was deflected behind. Chancel Mbemba forced Green into a good save from the following corner.

One way traffic

Ex-England goalkeeper Green was called into action early in the second half, getting a hand to a curling Ritchie free kick.

Moments later centre-half Jansson went into the book after a handball before Kyle Bartley was carded for pulling down Mitrovic when the Serb had been played through on goal.

Newcastle then had penalty appeals waved away by referee Chris Kavanagh, when Mbemba was bundled over attempting to latch onto Ritchie's corner.

With Leeds yet to muster a single attack in the second half, Newcastle continued to look for an opener. Mitrovic, latching onto a weak header back to Green, flicked the ball over the oncoming keeper before covering defenders clear the ball.

Captain fantastic

Soon after, Newcastle had their goal. Gouffran floated a deep cross towards Mitrovic, who found captain Lascelles with his header across goal. The skipper's header crossing the line before Green could scoop it out.

As Newcastle pressed for a second, Perez was denied at close range by Green, before Shelvey struck a free kick narrowly wide of the target.

As full time drew closer, Newcastle continued to create chances. Mitrovic attempting an ambitious header from outside the box.

Wood breaks Newcastle hearts

The remaining minutes of the game saw no real comeback attempt from Garry Monk's men, until the final minute of added time.

The league's top scorer, Wood, had been quiet all night but pounced onto a deep cross to volley past a helpless Darlow and stun the St. James' Park crowd.

The point means Leeds are now three clear of seventh place Fulham, while Newcastle remain four points behind leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.