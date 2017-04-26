Newcastle United and West Ham raided by fraud investigators

Newcastle United and West Ham United fans are waking up to the news this morning that their clubs have been raided by HMRC officers as police investigate suspected income tax and national insurance fraud.

Newcastle's managing director Lee Charnley has reportedly been arrested after the raid. The news means fans on Tyneside have had their promotion celebration cut short, just 36 hours after securing their Premier League place next season.

HMRC statement

In a statement this morning, HMRC officials claimed: "HMRC has arrested several men working within the professional football industry for a suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud."

The announcement follows early morning raids at both ends of the country, in which employees had to hand over all documents, business records, mobile phones and computers.

HMRC added:"This criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences."

French authorities have also arrested employees on the other side of the channel and are assisting the UK police with their ongoing investigation.

Charnley arrested

Newcastle's managing director, Charnley, has never been a particularly popular figure on Tyneside, until securing Rafa Benitez as Newcastle's manager after their relegation last season.

However, the board member is now likely to lose all credibility now as he is questioned by authorities.

The news comes just 36 hours after Newcastle secured promotion back to the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Preston North End.

West Ham statement

Newcastle officials have yet to comment on this morning's events. However, the Hammers have released a statement to the media.

"The club is cooperating fully with HMRC to assist their enquiries. No further comment will be made at this time.”

There has been no announcement as to which personnel at the London Stadium have been arrested.