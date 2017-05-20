Neil Harris 'delighted' with character in Millwall squad

Millwall manager Neil Harris said that he was 'delighted' with the character shown by his squad after his side defeated Bradford City to earn promotion to the Championship.

Steve Morison's goal five minutes from full-time was the only goal of the game as the Lions beat the Bantams in the League One Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium. Although many will argue that the South London side rode their luck at times, particularly when goalkeeper Jordan Archer had to make an outstanding save to keep out Billy Clarke.

Asked whether the emotions were a complete contrast to last season's Play-Off Final defeat to Barnsley by the same 1-0 score line, Harris said, "First and foremost, I'm a happy manager today. What I'm most delighted about is the character my squad have shown - not just today when we were put under pressure by Bradford, but throughout the season."

He continued, "To bounce back from the Play-Off Final defeat here last season and difficult spells during this season where things didn't quite come together shows the enormous spirit and desire we've got in this camp. At any stage this season where we've needed a big performance or one specific moment, my players have been able to produce it."

Harris sees himself in Steve Morison

Morison scored the only goal of the game, tapping home after Lee Gregory had flicked on Shaun Williams' cross. Harris described the striker as Millwall's 'talisman' and appeared to liken the former Norwich City forward to himself. Harris scored 138 goals in all competitions for the Lions, making him their all-time top goal scorer.

Harris said, "He's our talisman here. I carried that for a period here as a player. For me at any football club, but certainly ours, you've got to have a focus - a main man and a leader in the front line. Steve will be the first to admit he's not the greatest player but he's an integral part of how we play and also how he leads the dressing room. He's phenomenal. When you need that moment of magic, he's the man."

Harris wants Millwall to be competent in the Championship

Millwall's two-year absence from the second-tier of English football is finally over and Harris' main objective is to ensure the club consolidate their place in the Championship.

He said, "The Championship is a fantastic league. It's moved on in the last ten years and it's now huge. The amount of money is phenomenal."

On whether his squad will be able to cope with the step up, Harris admitted, "There's no doubt we'll need to add new faces... I've got a good core group of players and some great spirit in the camp. I've got some players that have played in the Championship previously and some younger players who haven't played at that level."

He finished with, "We're going to take the next day or two to consider our options and how we'll move forward but we're certainly going to make sure that we are a competitive side next year."