Olympique Lyonnais confirm Reynald Pedros as new manager

At the close of another successful season for the Division 1 Féminine Champions, and league cup winners, Olympique Lyonnais have announced their new manager in Reynald Pedros.

Announcement comes before Champions League

The news come before current manager Gerard Prêcheur's swan song - the UEFA Women's Champions League final. This will be an opportunity for Lyon to complete the Treble. Owner Jean-Michel Aulas notes this as he told the media, "He signed. I will not talk about it out of respect. But it will be announced, in fact, just before Cardiff (June 1) or soon after. Things are settled and for now it is not in your shelves."

Surprise decision

Speculation of Prêcheur's replacement has ran throughout the latter stage of the season. Reports circulated regarding several big names, before the announcement of former France player Pedros as manager.

Sweden head coach Pia Sundhage was one name that repeatedly came up. Given her extensive managerial CV, and having recently led the national team to an Olympic bronze medal, many thought that the Swede would have fit into Lyon.

Additional reports of Ralf Kellermann surfaced once it became clear that the Wolfsburg manager was stepping down from his role. It would have been a move that would have fit in terms of experience in the Champions League, winning in 2013 and 2014, and also within domestic scene, as the manager the title in 2013 and 2014 along with the league cup in 2013, 2015 and 2016. This calibre would be suited to the dominant Lyon, however, the rumour was quickly put to bed with Kellermann taking a position as the Sports Director of Wolfsburg, and is dedicated to said role.

Due to the names linked with the job, the announcement of Pedros came as a surprise to many. The manager, who joins on a two year deal, is currently a consultant for the Canal+ group and has been out of coaching for five years.

Auluas confidence in Pedros

Pedros has managed two clubs in his first a short spell with Saint-Jean de la Ruelle (2008-2009) and then a more Saint-Pryvé-Saint-Hilaire (2009-2012). As the short CV displays, the former midfielder is more recognised for his own footballing exploits, known mostly for a poorly taken penalty in the semi-final of Euro '96 - which led to France being knocked out by the Czech Republic.

Despite lacking coaching experience in women's football, Lyon owner Auluas is insistent the incoming manager as a perfect fit for his club, describing the former national team player as, "French, charismatic and who loves the beautiful game".