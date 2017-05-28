Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Gunners win a record FA Cup

Arsenal put in a phenomenal display on Saturday evening as they overcame the odds to beat Chelsea in an entertaining FA Cup final. Arsene Wenger's team defied the doubters, as the Frenchman won a record seventh FA Cup, to offer a salvage point from a tough season for the club.

A makeshift Gunners defence were absolutely outstanding as they managed to prevent the Premier League champions from creating many opportunities.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring in controversial circumstances just four minutes in, before Victor Moses was sent off for diving in the second half. Chelsea fought back through Diego Costa but just moments after the Blues' goal, Aaron Ramsey headed home to win the final.

Goalkeeper and defence

David Ospina - 6.5: Wenger's decision to play the Colombian stopper over Petr Cech was one that raised a few eye brows. However fortunately it didn't come back to bite Arsenal, in what will probably be Ospina's final game for the club. He could have done more to prevent Chelsea's opening goal, but then did brilliantly well to keep Arsenal ahead late on from a Costa shot.

Hector Bellerin - 7: The right wing back had a brilliant game, and like many others in the side has taken this new system in his stride. Bellerin's form this season has been questionable but his FA Cup final performance was excellent. He got up and down the pitch well, and almost bagged himself a goal after sprinting past David Luiz but firing wide of the target.

Rob Holding - 7: This was another assured display from a player that has rather come out of nowhere. Signed for a mere £2m last summer he has been excellent since coming into the team, and showed that form again in the final. He potentially could have got closer to Costa for the goal, but aside from that he had another good game.

Per Mertesacker - 8: The big German was the main worry in this Arsenal side going into the final. He hadn't started all season and had played in just one match prior to this game. However he was absolutely exceptional. Mertesacker's reading of the game was first class as it always has been, whilst the Gunners skipper was able to make some vital tackles in the penalty area.

Nacho Monreal - 7: Another solid game from Monreal as part of a back three. He wasn't troubled hugely but showed great consistency as he has done in the final month or so of the season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7: A very unfamiliar role for Oxlade-Chamberlain who has played in a host of positions this season. He was making his first appearance since returning from injury and he ended his best season in an Arsenal shirt with a comfortable display at left wing-back. His contract is another that needs resolving, and it will be important for the club to tie him down.

Midfielders

Granit Xhaka - 7: The Swiss' first season in English football has been a strange one. He's perhaps received some unfair criticism, but towards the back end of the campaign Xhaka has been brilliant in the Arsenal midfield. His performance in the final was a quiet but assured display.

Aaron Ramsey - 8: Ramsey is another who has had an excellent end to the season. He scored his first league goal of the season last weekend, and was on hand again this week to score the winning goal. Wembley must feel like a second home for the Welshman, who now has two FA Cup winning goals after finding the net in Arsenal's 2014 win over Hull.

Attack

Mesut Ozil - 7: How Ozil didn't score a goal or two is baffling, but he was one of the players that had a huge say in which team won the FA Cup. He was at his best as he controlled the game and caused Chelsea problems cutting in from the right hand side. The German had a chance cleared off the line in the first half, and hit the post in the second when he could have wrapped the game up.

Alexis Sanchez - 8: If the final is to be Sanchez's last game for the club then he has gone out in style. He was the driving force in the Arsenal side, as he so often has been this season, and his early goal got his team off to a flyer. A big man for the big occasion.

Danny Welbeck - 7: Welbeck ran himself into the ground in the final and was unlucky not to score himself as he hit the post from Ozil's corner in the first half. His direct play and willingness to run in behind offered Arsenal a great outlet going forward.

Substitutes

Olivier Giroud - 7: He had a crucial role in winning his team the cup as within seconds of coming onto the pitch, Giroud assisted Ramsey's goal. The Frenchman made a brilliant run into the channel and then found Ramsey who was able to head home.

Francis Coquelin - N/A: He came on late on when Arsenal needed a more defensive minded player on the pitch. He didn't have a lot to do but a few step-overs at one point caused amusement among the Gunners fans.

Mohamed Elneny - N/A: The midfielder came on as Arsenal were looking to run down the clock. Elneny touched the ball a few times but not enough to make an impact.