Burton Albion keen on prolific SPL striker Boyce

Burton Albion have had a bid for Ross County striker Liam Boyce turned down. The report suggests a bid just under £500,000 was turned down by the Scottish Premiership League side.

The Staggies - unsurprisingly - want more for Boyce who scored an impressive 23 goals in just 34 games last season.

The 26-year-old striker recently scored the only goal in a friendly for Northern Ireland against New Zealand. His call-up to the National team has not come as a surprise, after scoring 23 of Ross County's 48 goals this season. Although, Boyce only carried on his superb goalscoring form from the 2015/16 season, after scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

Embed from Getty Images Liam Boyce for Ross County | Photo Via Getty Images/Jeff Holmes

Who is Liam Boyce?

Boyce started his career at Northern Irish side Cliftonville, before having a short spell at Werder Bremen II. The 26-year-old returned to Cliftonville where he scored 51 goals in 81 games. This earnt him a move to County, which is where he established himself as a prolific striker.

Boyce isn't just able to play a striker. This season, he has featured in a range of different positions across the front line. Most notably in the number 10 role just off the striker. This shows the capabilities of the 26-year-old, although many believe Boyce will most likely get brought in as a striker rather than a wide or attacking midfield player.

It is thought that Boyce has a £500,000 release clause in his contract, but Nigel Clough claimed no deal has been struck yet. However, Clough is known to be an admirer of the Northern Ireland striker. If The Brewers do go on to get Boyce, this could prove to be a very shrewd bit of business from them. At what looks to be at a bargain price, Boyce could be the Sky Bet Championship's signing of the summer.