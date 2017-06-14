Opinion: Four free agents Newcastle should be looking at

As Rafael Benítez looks to bolster his squad upon Newcastle's return to the Premier League, a whole host of clubs have released some experienced squad members which could add something to most top flight outfits.

But could Newcastle be looking at any of them in this window?

Gael Clichy – 31

With Achraf Lazaar and Massadio Haidara likely to be moved on this summer, United will be looking for a left-back to compete with Paul Dummett. Clichy would give Rafael Benítez more of an attacking option and would also bring some much-needed experience to the side having played in the Premier League for 14 years – winning three Premier League medals in the process.

The 31-year-old’s wages may be the stumbling block however as he was reported to be on £90,000-a-week at Manchester City.

There is also talk of Stoke City’s interest in Paul Dummett. Should the Welsh international be moved on, Newcastle would be in desperate need of a left sided defender and Clichy would certainly be deemed a good replacement.

Cuco Martina – 27

Newcastle only have one senior right-back at the club in DeAndre Yedlin at the moment, following Vurnon Anita’s release. There are questions over whether Jamie Sterry is able to cut it in the Premier League just yet and so it would be no surprise if the Magpies were in the market for a right sided defender.

During his time at Southampton, Martina played second fiddle to Cedric but impressed when called upon. The Curaçao international was rated highly by Saints fans and would be more than capable of challenging Yedlin for a starting position.

Everton, who are managed by Martina’s former manager Ronald Koeman, are supposedly interested in the defender and reports suggest a move could be close so Newcastle would have to act quick if they are to bring him to St James’ Park.

Mathieu Flamini – 33

Admittedly Flamini would raise a few eyebrows if he were to come to Tyneside, but the defensive midfielder could still have something to offer at a club like Newcastle.

United are desperately short of defensive midfielders with just Isaac Hayden and Jack Colback (whose future is uncertain) at the club. Hayden is likely to be first choice next season but showed last season that he occasionally struggles with injury.

Flamini would provide suitable cover as he did for Crystal Palace last campaign where he made 10 appearances. The Frenchman also has a wealth of experience having played in the Premier League for seven years as well as having spells at Marseille and AC Milan.

Martín Cáceres – 30

Cáceres is without a club having been released by Southampton in May after making just one appearance in three months. While the Saints may not have rated the Uruguayan, a club such as Newcastle could be the ideal fit.

Rafael Benítez has made no secret of the fact he wants to strengthen his defence. United missed out on Rúben Semedo, who signed for Villareal last week. But it is expected Florian Lejeune will sign on from Eibar.

Grant Hanley is expected to leave in the coming weeks though, and Newcastle could be looking for another defender to help cement their place as a respectable Premier League team once again as they return to the top flight.

Like Clichy and Flamini, Cáceres has a host of experience having played for the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla and is currently still playing for his national side. The 30-year-old would by no means be regular starter for Benítez’ side, but could definitely provide suitable cover.