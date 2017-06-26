Birmingham keen on 24-year-old Ajax defender Dijks

After an impressive loan spell at Norwich City in the second half of last season, Mitchell Dijks could be set for a return to the Sky Bet Championship, with Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City ready to make a move for the 24-year-old AFC Ajax full-back.

The Canaries had an option to make Dijks loan move permanent at the end of last season, however, sporting director Stuart Webber said: "Unfortunately, we couldn't come to an agreement and will now be moving on to other target's."

Many local reporters also suggested the club were unable to meet the financial demands from the Eredivisie club. City supporters were left disappointed by the club's failure to sign the Ajax defender.

The 24-year-old is known to be an admirer of English football and is up for a return to England as he will struggle for game time at his parent club. Birmingham are reportedly interested in the services of the Dutch left-back. Although, Dijks has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, which may be a stumbling block for Birmingham.

Why does Redknapp want him?

Redknapp is trying to assemble a team which is capable of winning promotion this season, after managing to keep the Blues in the Championship after a season of mixed emotions. Dijks has caught Redknapp's attention due to an impressive loan spell at the Canaries last season, after featuring 15 times for Norwich.

The 6' 3" defender is usually deployed as a left-back, but due to his size, is able to feature as a centre-back and is more than capable of playing there. His willingness to get forward and his work ethic is what makes him a very good full-back at Championship level.

Redknapp is wanting to build a team to become a promotion candidate and will be looking to tighten up the Birmingham defense first. Although, Dijks may have his heart set on a Premier League move, and whether Birmingham are able to meet the fee set by Ajax is unclear.