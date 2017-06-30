Liverpool extend Niamh Charles' contract

Liverpool are looking to the future as they extend the contract of promising 18 year old Niamh Charles. The length of the new contract has not been disclosed by the club.

After an overall good performance from the club in the recent WSL 1 Spring Series, where Charles featured in all but one match, this move could bode well for the future of the club who were once on top of England's footballing ladder.

One to watch

Charles, who has been a notable performer in the England youth systems, first earned her appearance for the Reds when she was just 16. Since then, the pacey winger has carved a regular starting spot in the team.

Manager Scott Rogers expressed his delight at the new deal telling the club website, "We are absolutely thrilled that Niamh has agreed a new contract with Liverpool Ladies."

Rogers then added, "Since progressing through the youth setup, Niamh has been absolutely brilliant making the step up to senior level look effortless."

The manager was also keen to look to the future of the youngster, “She is a player with huge potential who I have no doubt will be a key player for club and country in years to come. Niamh has also proven over the FA WSL Spring Series that she can be a versatile player which highlights her outstanding footballing intelligence at such a young age”

The player's potential has been picked up widely as she continues to represent her country, having played a key role in the John Griffith's U-17 team and their campaign in the U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan. Following last season, Charles was nominated for the NWFA's Rising Star Award.

Praise for Liverpool's youth set up

On the deal, Charles said, “I am delighted to have agreed a new contract with the Club," before quickly expressing her ambition, "We showed earlier this year in the Spring Series that we can compete with the top teams and I am confident that we can challenge for trophies over the next few seasons."

The winger is a product of Liverpool's development and Charles told the club website how important this is.

"The manager has shown great faith in the younger players, giving the likes of myself and Ali (Johnson) opportunities in the FA WSL Spring Series which highlights how serious the Club is in bringing players through their youth setup.”