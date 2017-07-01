Mehdi Abeid eyes Newcastle United return

Former Newcastle United midfielder Mehdi Abeid has admitted he would be in favour of a return to the club.

The Algerian left the club two years ago after failing to make an impact in the first team.

Seeking a return

Despite no interest from Rafa Benitez or his team at present, Abeid admitted to French media that he longs to return to Tyneside.

The 24-year-old said: "Newcastle is the club of my heart.

“They counted a lot for me, so why not one day? I have not had any contact yet."

The Dijon midfielder continued: “Perhaps they follow me, it would be all to my honour, for it is a great club, I do not close the door.”

Previous spell

Abeid featured for the Magpies in fits and starts during his time in England, and despite showing promise, never made the central midfield position his own.

The youngster admitted he may know where it went wrong for him at the club.

“I came when I was very young and without a professional match in my legs, I was impressed by the Premier League, I did not trust myself. I did not dare.

“With a limited playing time, confidence decreases," he added.

“In addition, we often played the bottom of the table, there was maybe a fear of the coach to play me.”

Move in the pipeline?

As mentioned, Newcastle have not expressed an interest in the player as of yet. However, with Christian Atsu the only incoming transfer so far this window, the club may look to bring in new additions swiftly.

Also, with Jack Colback linked with a move away from the club, Benitez and his team may be on the lookout for a new central midfielder.

Dijon have not formally given Newcastle permission to speak to Abeid, meaning any potential deal will not be concluded anytime soon.