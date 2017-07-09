Wayne Rooney returns to Everton on a free transfer

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton on a free transfer, 13 years after leaving his boyhood club.

The 31-year-old leaves Manchester United as striker Romelu Lukaku finalises his deal with the Red Devils.

Homecoming

After falling down the pecking order at United, Rooney's exit has looked a foregone conclusion for a number of months.

Everton were always favourites to sign England's all-time record scorer, and he is clearly more than happy to be back, taking a 50% pay cut to play for the Toffees again.

Rooney will now reportedly earn £150,000-a-week.

Not just a sentimental move

Rooney's return to Merseyside may divide opinion. Some will be happy to have him back at the club, while others will remember the times he pledged his undying love to Manchester United.

However, Rooney insists he is not just returning to the club for the sentiment.

"I'm not just coming back because it's the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I'm coming back because I feel the club can move forward and be successful," he said.

"I want to be part of it. There will be pressure on me to perform, but I'm ready to go," he added.



"With the new stadium in the pipeline, it's an exciting time to be an Everton player, to be an Everton fan."

Something to offer?

Rooney's best days are potentially behind him but with Everton sending a warning to their Premier League rivals with a large amount of spending in the transfer market, boss Ronald Koeman must feel the attacker has something to offer the club.

The Dutchman said: "Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home."

Before adding: "He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities. It's fantastic he's here."

Manchester United will hope to have the signing of Everton's Lukaku confirmed in the near future.