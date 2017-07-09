Newcastle reject Middlesbrough's Karl Darlow approach

Newcastle have rejected a bid for their shot-stopper Karl Darlow from North East rivals Middlesbrough.

The Boro's £5m offer has been rebuffed, however the club are set to return with an improved offer.

Heading towards the exit

Despite being Newcastle's number one choice in between the sticks last season, Rafa Benitez is said to be happy for Darlow to leave this summer.

Garry Monk is likely to return with an improved bid as the club look to strengthen before the Championship season gets underway. The new boss will be in a hurry to bring in a new goalkeeper after the departures of Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan.

Fellow second-tier sides Aston Villa and Reading are also said to be interested in the 'keeper.

Finding the replacement

Any move away from the club for Darlow may rely on another goalkeeper arriving on Tyneside.

Pepe Reina, Joe Hart and Kiko Casilla have all been linked with a move to St. James' Park in recent weeks.

However, no deals appear to close to completion at present.

Smart move?

As mentioned, Darlow was Newcastle's first choice last season, and his performances contributed significantly to the club's swift return to the top flight.

However, it remains to be seen whether he can cut it in the Premier League.

To add to this, there are already five goalkeepers still on the books at Newcastle at present.

Matz Sels has joined Anderlecht on loan, with Freddie Woodman also set to move temporarily. Tim Krul has returned to the club but may be sold to make way for a new arrival. The Dutchman's departure would be a positive for the club's wage bill.