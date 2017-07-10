Opinion: CEO Peter Moore is a breath of fresh air at Liverpool, but let's hope it stays that way

Since his arrival as Liverpool's new CEO at the beginning of June, former Electronic Arts chief Peter Moore has settled quickly into his new role.

Having been away from his home town for thirty years, Moore has returned to Merseyside. Having worked for some of the biggest companies in the world, he is now in a position to control his boyhood club from the top, in what is a dream role to cap an impressive career.

Having replaced the outgoing Ian Ayre, who left for a new challenge in Germany with 1860 Munich - although he resigned eight weeks after starting his post - Moore had to be something different, with a different approach.

It was the right time for a change. Ayre, for all his undoubted qualities, had many faults and was a hugely divisive figure amongst the Liverpool fan base, not helped by ill-judged comments about ticket prices and failed high-profile transfers including Alexis Sánchez.

Moore is not in charge of transfers, with that falling to Michael Edwards in a newly formed behind-the-scenes role, but his job is vital nonetheless. Focusing mainly on the business side of the football club, Moore should be in his element, and is enjoying life so far.

New Reds chief has made a good start

Up to this point, Moore has been a breath of fresh air. His method of offering a different man at the top to Ayre – through social media – has gone well thus far.

Moore’s regular posting on Twitter has so far been good-natured and valuable: he gives Liverpool a face with which fans can interact, something that Fenway Sports Group have perhaps lacked until now.

As a Liverpool fan, no one can doubt his heart is firmly in the right place, and with business acumen as highly regarded as his, he should be able to further improve the club’s off-the-field pedigree.

On Twitter, fan engagement so far has been amicable and positive. Jokes and banter – for example, comparing speed boats on the River Mersey to the pace of Liverpool wingers Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, or asking ‘Tom?’ when one Liverpool fan posted ‘Sign Werner’ (meaning Timo Werner, the RB Leipzig forward, not Liverpool's co-owner, Tom Werner) – are all fine now, but Moore must hope his Twitter feed is as positive when things are not going so well.

Witnessed more training on the Mersey today. This time it was Premier League defenders preparing to try to keep pace with Mane and Salah... pic.twitter.com/AGGGElsfR1 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 25, 2017

If, or when, Liverpool hit a rough patch during the season, or if they fail to land top targets this summer, Moore might find Twitter a little less cheery. Polite exchanges between himself and supporters could diminish as quickly as they found rapport.

For now, the new CEO is has hit on an exciting engagement strategy that is working well, and he should be applauded greatly for trying to connect with supporters and involve them.

There have been no issues as yet, but, as an experienced man who has worked for some of the biggest companies in the world, he will know as well as anyone that the tide could turn at any moment.

If Liverpool hit a difficult period, Moore must continue to post regularly on the social media site, or will risk accusations of hiding. The right balance must be found, or a high-profile PR disaster – something Liverpool have not exactly been averse to in recent years – could be the result.

Twitter might be a welcoming place now, but Liverpool will have to hope it stays that way, or things could get sticky.