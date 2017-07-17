Newcastle United agree fee for Norwich City's Jacob Murphy

Newcastle United have moved one step closer to signing Jacob Murphy after they agreed a £12m deal with Norwich City.

The Magpies had an £8m offer for the winger rejected last week but look to have finally been successful in their quest for another new arrival.

Boyhood club

Despite being a Norwich City player since 2006, Murphy has been a Newcastle fan since he was young, as he and his brother share close family ties in the North East.

This is likely to have affected Newcastle's ability to get the player, as Murphy was said to always be keen on the move.

The 22-year-old has already proved himself at St. James' Park last season, scoring for Norwich against Rafa Benitez's men when the pair met on Tyneside.

A good deal?

Newcastle have beaten the likes of Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion who were all also linked with a move for the youngster.

This shows many teams think he is ready to make the step up to the country's top flight.

His recent showing at the Under 21 European Championships is likely to put have a lot of clubs on high alert for the player, who was instrumental in England reaching the semi finals.

One in, one out

Murphy's arrival comes at a time when another fellow winger has left the club.

Yoan Gouffran rejected a new contract from the club, instead opting to sign a two-year deal with Turkish club Goztepe SK.

The Frenchman had his best season in a black and white shirt last year, leaving fans with mixed feelings now he has left the club.