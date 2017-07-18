Report: Newcastle United target Diego Rolan as they look to bolster attacking options

Newcastle United are believed to have an interest in bringing Bordeaux striker Diego Rolan to the club.

Championship side Fulham have been heavily linked to Rolan in recent weeks and have agreed to meet the £5 million asking price.

Sources in France, however, claim the 24-year-old would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Rolan has found the net 37 times in 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit and has just four goals in 23 appearances for the national side.

Long-term target

This isn’t the first time Newcastle have been linked with the South American. The club first registered their interest in 2015 and were reportedly close to agreeing on a deal with Bordeaux with President Jean-Louis Triaud, saying: “There has been contact with Newcastle through intermediaries, so there is interest from them.”

A move never materialised however and the Magpies opted to sign Aleksander Mitrovic from Anderlecht.

More additions expected

United are expected to confirm the signing of Jacob Murphy from Norwich later today and Rafa Benítez is keen to continue the summer spending with a striker next on his list.

Speaking before the agreement for Murphy, Benítez said: “We are working very hard and trying to get as close as possible to some signings.

Before adding: “When I had the meeting with Mike Ashley I was confident that after that meeting we have the money available and the wages.

“Everything is in place to move forward. Hopefully, Mike can keep his word and we can do what we want to do.”

Newcastle will leave their training camp in Ireland on Thursday and return to England as they prepare to take on Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.