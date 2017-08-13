Newcastle United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Jonjo Shelvey red gifts Spurs comfortable win

Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign off  start, beating Newcastle United comfortably by two goals to nil.

But Mauricio Pochettino's men have Jonjo Shelvey to thank for the three points. The Magpies were enjoying their return to the top flight and keeping Spurs at bay at St. James' Park until captain Shelvey received a straight red card for stamping on Dele Alli.

The dismissal allowed Spurs to take control and grab two second half goals through Alli and defender Ben Davies.

 