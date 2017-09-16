Chris Hughton calls for his players to learn from their tough defeat to Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton felt his side has a lot to learn following their 2-1 away defeat to Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth

Strikes from Jermain Defoe and Andrew Surman pegged the Seagulls back, having previously led through Solly March's second-half opener.

The defeat leaves the Seagulls one point above the relegation zone and Hughton says in his post match press conference that there are some positives to take from their third defeat of the season. 

Hughton said: “Every game will be [a learning experience]. It’s a tough one today, because we were well in the game.

“There’s no doubt that they’re a very good team - particularly here, where they move the ball very well." The Englishman said. "But we had some really good phases where I thought we were reasonably comfortable.

“We’ll learn from each game." Hughton added. "It’s an away game, a tough away game, but we’ll be back at home next week.

After a poor first-half, March headed home to bring the game to life following a dominant spell by the visiting side. 

Moments before, Dale Stephen's saw his header rattle the crossbar and Surman was there to clear Davy Propper's follow-up off the line. 

 