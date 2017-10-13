Tottenham vs Bournemouth preview: Cherries look to pile on Wembley misery for Spurs

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth will have the opportunity to make things for Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium all the more sticky, when they take on Mauricio Pochettino’s men on Saturday afternoon.

The clubs have enjoyed contrasting starts to the season, with Spurs currently third in the table despite having problems winning games at Wembley - their temporary home this season - so far.

As far as the Cherries go though, they just have four points on the board this season and are second bottom in the league, above only Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth haven’t beaten Tottenham since they gained promotion to the first division two seasons ago, but the game at Wembley will allow them to have another go at the Lilywhites.

 