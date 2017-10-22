Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City: Maddison strike continues Canaries East Anglian derby dominance

Norwich City continued their mastery over rivals Ipswich Town, taking the latest edition of the East Anglian derby by a final of 1-0 at Portman Road.

James Maddison's curler on the hour mark ensured the Canaries ran their winning streak against the Tractor Boys to nine and lifted them to sixth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Ipswich miss out on early chances

It didn't take the home side long to create their first chance as inside two minutes, Martyn Waghorn got a shot off, easily saved by Norwich keeper Bryan Gunn.

Not long after, it was Jonas Knudsen's turn as his drive flashed across the visitors goal and onto the post, the Canaries nearly falling behind after Ivo Pinto coughed up possession.

The Tractor Boys were still searching for the opening goal as Waghorn, Joe Garner and David McGoldrick all went on to have moderate chances in the remainder of the half, but their finishing was poor as none of the three troubled Gunn's goal.

Maddison strike gives Canaries the lead on first real chance

For all of Ipswich's frustration in front of goal, their bitter rivals did nothing of note until the 60th minute despite some slick, creative play.

Marco Stiepperman played Maddison onto the edge of the area with a lovely square ball. The forward, just left of centre, took one touch before curling his shot to the right, his lovely finish beating Tractor Boys goalkeeper Bartoz Bialkowski.

Tractor Boys miss out on equalizer in the dying moments

Rather than spurring Ipswich on to find an equalizer, Mick McCarthy's side offered little pushback. Waghorn, the home side's only threat, saw his 83rd minute effort easily handled by Gunn at the edge of the area.

It looked as if Norwich would run out comfortable winners, but the dangerous Waghorn picked the pocket of Harrison Reed and his exquisite left-footed chip floated tantalizingly past Gunn, a hair away from stealing an undeserved point.