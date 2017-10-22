Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City: Maddison strike continues Canaries East Anglian derby dominance

Norwich City continued their mastery over rivals Ipswich Town, taking the latest edition of the East Anglian derby by a final of 1-0 at Portman Road.

James Maddison's curler on the hour mark ensured the Canaries ran their winning streak against the Tractor Boys to nine and lifted them to sixth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Ipswich miss out on early chances

It didn't take the home side long to create their first chance as inside two minutes, Martyn Waghorn got a shot off, easily saved by Norwich keeper Bryan Gunn.

Not long after, it was Jonas Knudsen's turn as his drive flashed across the visitors goal and onto the post, the Canaries nearly falling behind after Ivo Pinto coughed up possession.

The Tractor Boys were still searching for the opening goal as Waghorn, Joe Garner and David McGoldrick all went on to have moderate chances in the remainder of the half, but their finishing was poor as none of the three troubled Gunn's goal.

Maddison strike gives Canaries the lead on first real chance

For all of Ipswich's frustration in front of goal, their bitter rivals did nothing of note until the 60th minute despite some slick, creative play.

Marco Stiepperman played Maddison onto the edge of the area with a lovely square ball. The forward, just left of centre, took one touch before curling his shot to the right, his lovely finish beating Tractor Boys goalkeeper Bartoz Bialkowski.

Tractor Boys miss out on equalizer in the dying moments

Rather than spurring Ipswich on to find an equalizer, Mick McCarthy's side offered little pushback. Waghorn, the home side's only threat, saw his 83rd minute effort easily handled by Gunn at the edge of the area.

It looked as if Norwich would run out comfortable winners, but the dangerous Waghorn picked the pocket of Harrison Reed and his exquisite left-footed chip floated tantalizingly past Gunn, a hair away from stealing an undeserved point.

Farke, McCarthy speak

After the game, Norwich manager Daniel Farke hailed today's victory as "It is the sweetest win we have had so far this season, it's really special" while stating ​"we totally deserved to win this game.

"I think, especially in the second half, we were better in possession and created more chances".

Farke hailed the Canaries supporters as "fantastic, I am happy we are able to give the fans this present, and bring this win back" while saying "It's a good feeling that we are able to transport a close game to the end."

Meanwhile McCarthy didn't think there was much to separate the two teams, stating "I thought there was little in it, and I thought we were the better team in the first half. We had the better chances, but didn't take them".

On Maddison's goal, the Tractor Boys boss "They opened us up once, and with a bit of quality, they scored" while admitting "They shut up shop and became very organised, and that limited us".

It's bitterly disappointing for me, the fans and the players. I would hope they look at results and say we are playing pretty well, but we are not getting results".