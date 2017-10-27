Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview: Cherries looking to upset Blues on Vitality visit

AFC Bournemouth welcome Chelsea to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League looking to build on back-to-back wins as they hope to climb out of the relegation zone. 

The Cherries will also hope to change a recent history of poor results against the Blues with a point or even three as the struggling South Coast side look to change their fortunes.

Antonio Conte's Blues have looked shaky at the back, however, they have been able to grind out results in style lately.

A win at the Vitality would be their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions - after beating Everton in mid-week following a thrilling win over Watford last Saturday - as they search to close the gap between themselves and the leading pack.

For Eddie Howe, this game is a chance to continue their upturn in form after a shaky start to the season. The 19th-placed Cherries have beaten Stoke City and Middlesborough this week to get the confidence of winning back in their veins.

Now they face off against the reigning champions in the hope of achieving another strong result.

 