Glenn Murray hails "professionalism" of Brighton captain Bruno

Glenn Murray hailed the professionalism of Brighton captain Bruno Saltor, after he reached 200 appearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The 37-year-old full-back, who is now in his sixth season at the club, reached the milestone and Murray said: “He’s been fantastic. I watched from afar when I wasn’t here and he’s a model professional. I was impressed with him when I re-signed and it’s a pleasure to play alongside him."​​

"I look up to Bruno"

The Brighton striker also admits how much he looks up to Bruno: “Funnily enough, he’s somebody that I look up to. Every day he’s on it in training, he’s extremely professional and it doesn't surprise me that he’s still doing the business at his age.”

​Murray reflects on Sunday's game:

Murray netted his third goal of the season on Sunday, making him Albion's ​top goalscorer this season so far. Unfortunately his goal meant Brighton only got a point as it cancelled out Steven Davis's sixth minute strike for the Saints.​

​The Seagulls ​forward talked about the main lesson Brighton need to learn: “The main lesson we’ve got to learn is the first goal is so important, and to give that away at home is disappointing.



“It was one of those that loops over the wall and it’s a standstill moment. Unfortunately for us, a Southampton player reacted first and fair play to them."

Murray also spoke about what Chris Hughton said at half time: “He [Chris Hughton] didn’t need to say much at half-time, we knew that as a group we hadn’t been up to what we should have been." The striker said. "We knew we had to get better to earn some points from the game.



"It was important we scored early in the second half and pushed for the win. But we couldn't get the second goal and I felt a draw was probably a fair result.”

​The Gross-Murray partnership:

Like at The London Stadium, ​Sunday saw Murray and Pascal Gross link up for the goal and Murray praised Gross's delivery: “It was a fantastic cross from Pascal [Gross] and I managed to find the top corner. It seemed to take a while to drop in and I thought the keeper was going to claw it out.



"I know that when Pascal gets it anywhere in the vicinity of the box, I've just got to try and make a run and find space, and more often than not it falls somewhere around me."

​The striker also spoke about what a great player the German playmaker is: "Pascal is fantastic and makes my job a hell of a lot easier. But it’s not only him, it’s also the wingers. They supply me, as well as the man behind me, and long may it continue.”

​The pair will be hoping that they can continue this prolific partnership away at struggling Swansea City on Saturday.