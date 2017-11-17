Tomer Hemed extends Brighton contract until 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed has signed a new contract to keep him at the AMEX until 2019.

The 30-year-old been an important player for the Seagulls in attack and manager Chris Hughton is delighted with the forward's decision.

In seven appearances so far this season, Hemed has managed to score twice in the league. He will be hoping to do more for the Seagulls, with Glenn Murray's form helping the Brighton's push for safety this season.

 