Cardiff City vs Brentford Team News: Bees unchanged as Ward leads the line for Bluebirds

Brentford remain unchanged from the 3-1 victory over Leeds United before the international break, while Danny Ward is in for suspended Omar Bogle.

Kenneth Zohore was a late fitness issue for Cardiff, who did not make the cut as Ward makes his third start of the season.

Liam Feeney and Loic Damour are also named in the starting lineup as Cardiff aim to hault Brentford's impressive run of form.

MacLeod could make return

Brentford midfielder Lewis MacLeod has been out with a serious knee injury since October of last year, but could make his long awaited return at the Cardiff City Stadium.

MacLeod has been on the bench for each of Brentford's last three fixtures, and has looked sharp in behind closed doors games over the international break.

Ward over Zohore

Zohore has been out with an ankle injury that has allowed Bogle to come in as the side's striker, but a red card in last week's 2-1 loss to Bristol City will see the Engishman miss the game.

Ward has started two games this season, and has come off the bench 12 times, scoring twice.

While Joe Bennett is back in for Lee Peltier, Feeney is in for Nathaniel Mendez-Liang and Damour starts over Callum Patterson.

Brentford have gone unbeaten in their last nine games in the league, scoring 19 goals in the process as they have shot themselves up the table and into play-off contention.

While Cardiff have to win to maintain pace with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, who won last night to go top of the league.

Cardiff are currently four points behind Wolves and five behind Sheffield United.