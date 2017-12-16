Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Citizens run rampant to go 14 points clear

Manchester City extended their record breaking Premier League winning streak to 16 straight matches in a 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur Saturday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Early Lead

City broke through in the form of a goal from surprise staring midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, in place of David Silva, who was out of the team for "personal reasons."

The German powered home a bullet header off a Leroy Sane corner in the 14th minute to give the hosts the 1-0 lead. The second-year Citizen found a wide open gap in Spurs’ set peeve defending and headed home from the top of the six-yard box.

Sergio Aguero had two good chances at goal in the 24th and 28th minutes, one saved by Hugo Lloris while the other attempt was fanned after some beautiful cross field passes by Sane and Kevin De Bruyne.

While Tottenham did have spells of possession in the City half, they failed to connect on their final passes in the final third.

The closest the visitors got to equalizing in the first half came from Harry Kane, who attempted to capitalize on Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen’s fancy passing but failed to bend his shot on target as the ball went just wide of Ederson’s goal.

Raheem Sterling missed a glorious chance to give his side their second goal in the 67th minute. Sane’s shot on the left flank was saved incredibly by the hand of Lloris, while Sterling was left all alone in the six-yard box but missed the sitter by putting it over the bar of the empty net.

Sweet Revenge

Alli was lucky to not be sent off in the 68th minute, when the Spurs and England Natonal Team midfielder went hard on a tackle and stamped on the leg of De Bruyne. City manager Pep Guardiola went livid as Alli was only given a yellow for his foul.



De Bruyne would get his revenge shortly after, scoring City’s second goal in the 70th minute to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. De Bruyne’s shot, which came on a Citizens counter attack, overpowered Lloris who got a piece of the ball but not enough to keep it out of the net.

The hosts had a chance to extend their lead to three goals in the 75th minute, as De Bruyne was taken down in the box and City were awarded a penalty. Gabriel Jesus, who came on for Aguero 12 minutes into the second half, hit the post on the penalty and the ensuing rebound was shot over the bar for a goal kick.

Goals Galore

Manchester City got their deserved third goal just five minutes later. Sane placed a perfect cross-box pass to Sterling who calmly tapped home City's third goal and put the match to bed.

Lloris was on damage control duty in the final minutes of the match, making spectacular saves on both Benardo Silva and Sterling to deny City a fourth for a while.

Sterling notched the fourth Blues' goal in the 90th minute, and in the process nutmegging Spurs' goalkeeper Lloris.

The visitors would score a consolation goal in injury time, with Eriksen netting Spurs' only goal of the match, albeit too little too late.

Manchester City are now 14 points clear of second place Manchester Untied, who play at West Bromwich Albion Sunday afternoon.