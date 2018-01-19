Kelland Watts scores extra-time winner as Newcastle edge past Crystal Palace in FA Youth Cup

Newcastle United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup after a 3-2 extra time win against Crystal Palace.

An impressive 1,774 fans watched on at Selhurst Park as the Magpies were forced to come from behind twice before they eventually took the lead and held on to set up a tie away to Norwich City.

Palace, managed by former first team defender Paddy McCarthy, led after just 11 minutes when Joseph Hungbo’s cross was handled. England under-17 World Cup winner Nya Kirby converted the spot-kick to give the Eagles the lead.

Newcastle grew into the game thereafter and equalised with nine first half minutes remaining thanks to Adam Wilson. The forward surged into Palace’s penalty are before firing low beyond Ollie Webber.

Captain James Daly had an excellent opportunity to restore Palace’s lead when he met Kyle Lynch’s cut-back but saw his effort blocked on the goal-line.

The second half was played at a slow pace with both sides seemingly too cautious and unwilling to take a risk. Neither goalkeeper made anything more than routine saves and the final ball was generally poor and naïve.

However, Palace led six minutes from time when right-back Tariq Ossai was first to a loose ball in the penalty area and powerfully volleyed into the net. The game suddenly rekindled the tenacity that was provided in the first half; a brawl ensued in the Palace penalty area after it was alleged that a Newcastle player stamped on Webber but despite all the pushing and shoving, only two yellow cards were produced.

Palace, though, failed to hold onto their lead once again as Elias Sorenson swivelled and looped the ball home from close range in added-time to set up an extra 30 minutes.

Newcastle led for the first time in the game in controversial fashion when Deese Kasinga fell easily under Lynch’s challenge and Kelland Watts sent Webber the wrong way to pave his side’s route into the fifth round.