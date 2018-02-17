Chris Hughton 'delighted' for goal-scoring debutant Jurgen Locadia

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Chris Hughton was delighted for new signing Jurgen Locadia after the forward netted a debut goal.

The Seagulls eased past League Two Coventry City to reach the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final and Locadia impressed in the 3-1 victory, opening the scoring on 14 minutes after hitting the post.

Leonardo Ulloa also headed in his first goal since returning to the club on-loan from Leicester City in January, adding the third after Connor Goldson had doubled Albion’s advantage.

Locadia had not played for Brighton since his club-record move from PSV Eindhoven in January due to a hamstring problem but looked lively against the fourth-tier outfit.

Hughton said: “We effectively played today with two number nines and what you want them to do is get off the mark, particularly Jurgen because he is a new player whereas Leo has been around for a while. To get off the mark so early in the game was good so I am delighted for him (Locadia).

“What was more important was that he came through because he has not played for close to two months. It was important that he came through the game and looked quite strong.”

Locadia lasted 75 minutes on his debut before being replaced by Sam Baldock – whom was unlucky not to score a fourth when he hit the crossbar – and Hughton noticed plenty of the attributes that saw him bring the Dutchman to the South Coast.

“Obviously we brought him here to score goals,” said Hughton. He added: “we’re still learning about him. He has a flexibility to his game – he can play anywhere across the front and isn’t someone who can only play as a number nine.”

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a consolation for the Sky Blues with 15 minutes remaining but Hughton felt his side were well worth their victory. The former Norwich City and Newcastle United boss said: “We certainly deserved to win. A lot of the talk to the players before the game was about attitude and the type of game that it was. If you don’t match the opposition’s endeavour it can be a difficult afternoon. I thought we started well and our application was very good. The difference in the levels was obvious and the only way you can prove that is if you apply yourselves.”