Hull's Harry Wilson dealt injury blow

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, currently on loan at Championship outfit Hull City, has been dealt an injury blow with the news that ligament damage is likely to keep him out of action for a month.

The Welsh international won a penalty for Hull as they lost 4-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup, drawing a foul from Cesc Fabregas, but landed heavily and got injured in the process.

He attempted to carry on playing after Hull midfielder David Meylor, a Liverpool supporter, saw his spot kick saved by Willy Caballero, but eventually succumbed and was substituted.

After missing the 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Tuesday, Wilson today learned that he will face a longer spell on the sideline. Having started his loan spell in good form, it will be a bitter blow.

He had already opened his Tiger’s account with a goal against Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 win, and had seemingly settled well on Humberside.

Stumbling blocks

Until his move to Hull, Wilson had been impressing for Liverpool’s under-23s, captaining the side and scoring 12 and assisting three times in ten Premier League 2 appearances this season.

Having struggled with a move to Crewe Alexandra in 2015 and with only one senior appearance for Liverpool so far under his belt – against Plymouth Argyle around 13 months ago – this was meant to be the 20-year-old’s big break.

He signed a new deal at Anfield before being allowed to move out on loan and the injury will be a tough one to take at a crucial stage of his career.

Hull go into the final part of the season fourth bottom of the table and are in severe risk of being relegated to League One so will want the winger to return sooner rather than later to aid their survival bid.