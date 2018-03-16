Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Two in-form sides meet in West London derby

Queens Park Rangers make the short trip across West London on the back of some good recent form, as they take on high flying Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The form team of the league

Fulham are without a doubt the most in-form team in the Sky Bet Championship right now and they have been for some time now, with the Cottagers currently on a 15 game unbeaten run in the league that has included 12 wins to take them from mid-table up to fourth in the league table.

Despite this unbelievable patch of results, which last saw Slavisa Jokanovic's side lose on December 16 against bottom of the table Sunderland, of all teams.

The Cottagers still find themselves eight points off an automatic promotion spot, so they will have to remain pretty much flawless through their last nine games of the season to finish in the top two.

Rangers with nothing to lose

QPR will certainly be a dangerous opponent to their neighbours Fulham this weekend due to the occasion of the fixture and the Hoops recent good form.

Ian Holloway's team have picked up 10 points in their last six games to rise up to 15th place in the league table and create a 16 point gap between them and the relegation zone with only 27 points left to play for this season.

Fulham will need to respect and be wary of their local rivals after Rangers back to back wins, the second of which came courtesy of a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night who are one of only three teams ahead of Fulham in the league table and have also been in great form during 2018.

QPR's fans would love to see their side end Fulham's unbeaten run and with it any realistic chance of an automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Team news

There is a relatively clean bill of healthy at Fulham, with only defender Thomas Kalas as an injury concern for the Cottagers heading into this game after missing the last three games due to a hip injury. However, he returned to training during the week and could be fit.

Midfielder Josh Scowen is a doubt for QPR after going into hospital on Friday with a suspected appendicitis.

Striker Paul Smyth and defender Jack Robinson are also doubts after missing the win at Aston Villa due to toe and dead leg injuries respectively.

Stats

Fulham have lost only two of their last 13 league meetings with QPR.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored seven goals in his last five league games for Fulham after his January loan from Newcastle United.

QPR have won five of their seven games against teams starting the day in the top four of the Championship this season.