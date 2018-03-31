Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds go second

Mohamed Salah was the hero again for Liverpool as he grabbed the winner in the final ten minutes to complete a 2-1 comeback against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, as the Reds rose at least temporarily to second.

The result gives Liverpool a ten-point cushion on fifth placed Chelsea, who play fourth placed Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Here is how each Liverpool player played.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Loris Karius (6)

At fault for the penalty when he came karting out for a ball bouncing six feet in the air 15 yards from his line, but assured in possession and steady behind a couple of shots from distance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (6)

Partly at fault for the penalty when he once again got the wrong side of his winger when dealing with a long ball, but provided some superb crosses up the other end and again looked years ahead of his age for the Reds.

Joel Matip (7)

Quietly confident at the back, willing to play between the lines when he came out defence, and never looked in any major hot water, despite being caught under the first ball which led to the penalty. A composed display from the Cameroonian.

Virgil Van Dijk (7)

One or two slips in possession but a good physical victory over Christian Benteke throughout this match. Looking a vital addition at the back for Liverpool.

Andy Robertson (7)

Not the Scotsman’s best performance in a Liverpool shirt, but tenacious as ever and an bustling shift down the left-hand side for the Reds. Always available in attacking positions and rarely caught out at the back.

Midfield and Attack

Gini Wijnaldum (4)

A midfielder famed for his lack of attacking contribution away from home, this was arguably one of Wijnaldum’s worst performances. Completely lacking incision going forward, lacklustre work rate, and slack in the tackle. Deservedly subbed with half an hour to play.

Jordan Henderson (7)

Often so heavily criticised by fans but an integral cog in Liverpool’s midfield, playing the metronome for much of this game. Capable spreading of the play throughout, important work in defence, though perhaps one to many Hollywood passes.

James Milner (8)

Mr reliable for Liverpool, producing displays that will make some disappointed he won’t be travelling to Russia this summer. Composed, hard-working, provided the assist for Mane’s goal. A top performance from a model professional.

Mo Salah (7)

One of Salah’s quieter games, mostly down to Palace’s stability in defence. Though few chances came his way, it will surprise absolutely no one that he took the one that counted five minutes from time, stealing the points and the headlines once again.

Roberto Firmino (6)

Quiet, unselfish, hardworking, the same words used for the Brazilian every week. He wasn’t as influential and didn’t provide a goal, but Firmino went about his business as he does day in, day out for Liverpool.

Sadio Mane (6)

One of the most contentious performances of the season. Mane gave the ball away more often than not in the first half, but was also the player putting himself about the most and grabbed a tidy goal. A fair yellow for simulation before counting himself lucky to not get a second after a handball on the edge of his own box.

Substitutes

Adam Lallana (4)

He may have been England’s player of the year for 2016, but it’s looking increasingly likely that Adam Lallana will not even make the squad for the 2018 World Cup. Three disappointing minutes on the field ended by injury following a fairly standard challenge in the middle of the park, there’s not a lot to be said about Lallana’s cameo.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (6)

Assisted the assist in the final few minutes for Liverpool but somewhat lacking direction when he came onto the pitch. Nonetheless hardworking, driven, and willing to attack when the visitors were desperate for a goal.

Dejan Lovren (6)

20 minutes on the field, and no mistakes, which is more than can be said for most of his performances at Selhurt Park in years gone by. Not much to be said about Lovren, but no errors the key part.