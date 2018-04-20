Millwall 0-3 Fulham: Brilliant second half performance sends Cottagers second in the table

Three unanswered second half goals saw Fulham end Millwall's unbeaten run and move back into the second automatic promotion spot in the SKY Bet Championship league table.

Clinical Cottagers

At half-time you would have not have seen this final score coming after Milwall were clearly the better side in the first half. However, Fulham came out a very different team in the second period and got off to a dream start with Ryan Sessegnon scoring within 60 seconds of the restart.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was allowed to turn 25 yards out and hit a not very powerful effort that Jordan Archer could not hold onto, which allowed Sessegnon to race onto the loose ball and stick it through Archers legs from the left side of the box to make it 1-0.

Fulham's lighting start to the half continued when they went 2-0 up just 10 minutes later through Kevin McDonald. McDonald received the ball from a throw in on the left and was able to go by George Saville who slipped before smashing a right foot shot at goal from 25 yards out, which Archer could not keep out the left top corner.

A lot of Fulham's wins in the second half have involved a goal from Newcastle United loanee Mitrovic and just a minute from the end of normal time, he would get his goal in this one as well. Substitiute Thomas Kalas stepped out of defence and carried the ball as far forward as the edge of the box before slipping the ball to the right for Mitrovic who finished emphatically by finding the left top corner right footed.

Lions out of luck

Despite going up against a side who are known for controlling possesion in a game, Millwall were the ones who set the tempo in this match and clearly had the better of the first half. Neil Harris side nearly went in front just three minutes in when Jake Cooper got a free header at the back post from a corner but saw it tipped onto the face of the crossbar by Marcus Bettinelli.

Millwall's best chance came just shy of the half-hour mark when Bettenelli went for a Ben Marshall cross from the left, but only flapped at it with the ball falling for Jed Wallace who was then denied by Tim Ream who slid in on the line.

So despite Millwall's dominance it just would not go in for them and this was summed up early in the half when Saville had a goal dissalowed for an alleged foul on Bettinelli from Lee Gregory.

Both right in the promotion race

Millwall's long unbeaten run may be over, but they do remain in sixth spot in the league table for now with still another six points left to play for, so the play-offs are still very much in reach for them. As for Fulham they move back into the second automatic promotion spot and two points ahead of Cardiff City, although the Bluebirds now have two games in hand including their game on Saturday.