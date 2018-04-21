Brighton youngster Robert Sanchez signs new deal

Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez has penned a new deal with the Seagulls which will last up to 2021.

The Spaniard arrived at the Amex from Levante UD in 2015 as a 15-year-old and has done well for the under-23 side in recent years.

Manager Chris Hughton was delighted with Sanchez's decision to extend his contract and continue his upward progression with the first team.

Hughton praises Sanchez's determination to improve

Speaking to The Argus, Hughton was full of praise for the young Spaniard's attitude and his impressive form for the reserve team.

Hughton said: "I'm delighted for Robert, he's shown great determination to continue developing his game over recent seasons in the under-23s."

The Brighton boss revealed that Sanchez has worked with the first team on 'multiple occasions' and it's 'always a pleasure' to have the Spaniard learning from the senior players in the team.

He further added: "He's thoroughly deserved his new contract and I'm looking forward to watching him develop further over the next few years."

Sanchez is happy to develop and improve with the Seagulls

Sanchez spoke with the club's official website and expressed his delight at signing the new three-year-deal with the Seagulls.

He said: "I’m happy because I’ve got another three years to improve myself as both a goalkeeper and person. I’ll continue to try my best to get to where I want to be."

The Spaniard further acknowledged the club's trust in him and said: "I know the club trusts me and I just need to keep doing the things that I’ve been doing over the past three years."

Sanchez's form for Simon Rusk's under-23 side this season has been impressive. In just 17 appearances, he has kept seven clean sheets.

With talented and experienced heads like Mathew Ryan and Tim Krul to learn from, Sanchez has the potential to grow and excel at Brighton.