Manchester City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: City break goal record in Yaya Toure's Etihad goodbye

Manchester City defeated Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night in their last home match of the Premier League campaign. The recently crowned Champions of England broke the league points record as a result, and the record for most goals in a campaign.

Yaya's party

Empty seats, reserves in the starting lineup and no trophy on sight. The last Manchester City home match of the season at the Etihad Stadium felt like the morning after a huge party, with the end of a great season for the Citizens just a few days away.

Despite the somewhat subdued atmosphere, the City supporters serenaded Yaya Toure all match long, with the City legend playing in his last ever home match for the Blues before departing the club in the summer.

Back and forth start

The hosts took the 1-0 lead in the 16th minute from an unlikely goal scorer; Danilo. The Brazilian ran in behind the Brighton backline and was played in one-on-one with Seagulls' goalkeeper Mathew Ryan thanks to a great ball by Leroy Sane. Danilo slotted home to Ryan's right to give City the one-nil advantage.

City's lead lasted all of four minutes, with Brighton getting a surprising equalizer in the 20th minute. Davy Proepper was played in behind the Blues backline on the right flank and City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo went out of his goal to try and stop the attack. Bravo mishandled the ball, and Proepper crossed the ball across the box to Leonardo Ulloa who headed the ball home over the City defense.

Despite having lost a step in speed, Yaya Toure showed that he still has the touch and skill that was so important to City over the last decade. Yaya almost had an assist in the 28th minute when he powered forward on a vintage Toure run, but his ball was sent into the side netting by Gabriel Jesus.

Record breaking goal

Bernardo Silva ensured City would take back the lead before halftime when he slotted home City's second in the 34th minute. The Portuguese winger finished off a beautifully worked goal that went from Gabriel Jesus to Fernandinho, who played of to Leroy Sane on the left flank. Sane slid the ball across the entire box and to the waiting Bernardo Silva to give City the lead.

City's second goal was their 104th goal of the Premier League campaign, breaking the record for most goals in a single season. The previous record of 103 goals had been originally set by Chelsea in the 2009-2010 season.

The Citizens almost had their third in the 55th minute. Fernandinho brought down a cross at the penalty spot, turned and shot the ball straight in the middle of the goal to be saved by Mathew Ryan.

Brighton did look to find an equalizer in the second half, attacking on the counter which resulted in a few corner kicks. The Seagulls had an excellent opportunity to level the match in the 58th minute, only for the chance to go to waste. After the ball ping ponged in the City box, it came down to Anthony Knockaert at the edge of the six yard box, but Knockaert skied the opportunity into the Etihad stands.

Result confirmed



Fernandinho redeemed himself and allowed City to pull away from Brighton in the 72nd minute, scoring to give the Blues a 3-1 advantage. Ilkay Gundogan played a corner quickly to Leroy Sane, who found Fernandinho in the box for the quick one time shot into the back of the net.