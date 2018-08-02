Crystal Palace complete signing of Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of highly-rated Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer on a free transfer after his contract at the 2017-18 Bundesliga runner-ups expired this summer.

The Germany international has agreed a three-year deal at Selhurst Park and will reportedly earn £170,000-per-week, a wage which would make him one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

Meyer becomes Palace's third arrival of the transfer window, following the captures of Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who completed his move across London on Wednesday.

Speaking for the first time since completing his switch, Meyer shared his optimism ahead of the season ahead: "I feel really good and I'm happy to be here. I can't wait to start training with the team and I hope I'll have a good season.

"I'm proud to be here and I hope I can make the next step in my career. I want to give my best and I think we can have a good season - maybe better than the last.

"I played at Selhurst Park last season for Schalke and the atmosphere was perfect, and I can't wait to experience the atmosphere for a Premier League game."

The 22-year-old, who made 192 first-team appearances over six years at the Arena AufSchalke, has inherited the no. 7 shirt made vacant following Yohan Cabaye's summer departure for UAE club Al-Nasr and is most comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder.

He also carries European experience with 16 UEFA Champions League appearances under his belt and is known for his speed and dribbling ability which helped him score 22 goals and provide 24 assists after rising through the ranks at Schalke.

In terms of international honours, Meyer featured as Germany to a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio before being named in the 2017 UEFA European U21 Championship Team of the Tournament after helping his nation lift the trophy in Poland.

After representing Germany at every level since the U15s, he made his international first team debut in May 2014 and has since earned four caps under Joachim Low with plenty more expected to come in the future.

This is certainly a signing for Palace fans to get excited about, if the fact that the new Premier League season gets underway next week wasn't enough already, because Meyer will be hoping to help The Eagles soar to new heights.