McClaren praises QPR pre-season ahead of opening weekend

Steve McClaren praised his young QPR side after they rounded-off their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win against FC Union Berlin last Saturday

Goals from Matt Smith, and youngsters Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel gave QPR the win in West London, and the former England boss McClaren was pleased with how his team performed on the day.

'I have been encouraged'

"I have been encouraged by the attitude of the players" said McClaren, "They are trying to do what we want them to do, and what we do in training we want to see in the games – and we saw a lot of it in the game today."

Both Eze and Osayi-Samuel are products of the QPR academy and were given their debuts by Ian Holloway last term, and are just two of a bunch of youngsters starting to emerge at Loftus Road. Speaking after the Union Berlin victory, Bright told the QPR club website: "I’m learning a lot from the manager, I know this year I need to be as wide as possible so once the ball has been clipped over I can use my pace and hopefully take the players on and do my thing.”

His accurately placed finish with his weaker foot opened the scoring on Saturday, and he was assisted by fellow youngster, Eze, whom has also been shining in the pre-season for QPR netting three times.

'I know his strengths'

"I’ve known Ebere for quite a long time now" said Bright, "I know his strengths and that when he has the ball the first thing he thinks of is driving forward. For me what I need to do is just support him and get in the right spaces where he can slip me through.”

Life for QPR under McClaren starts with a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End, in what will be a well fought game in the Championship.