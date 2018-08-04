Jonny Williams:  2018-19 the season for Destiny?

The 24 year old raised in Kent has been one of Crystal Palace’s most sought after academy youngsters, and in recent years has been pushing for a place in the first team.

The Welsh international has had an impressive pre-season under Roy Hodgson, recently netting the only goal in the 1-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

However, fans will remember that Williams also had a strong pre-season campaign last season under newly appointed manager at the time Frank De Boer, however he was moved to Sunderland on a loan transfer on Deadline Day.

Loans, the recurring solution

Williams has been at Crystal Palace since the age of eight, however as of 2012 the Welshman has spent every season away from the club, commonly on loan at Championship teams such as Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons, and most recently Sunderland.

In total since the 2012/13 season, Williams has played only twelve games in the Premier League in between his loan spells, whereas he has played one hundred and five games in the Championship, scoring three times and making five assists.

It is routine for most Premier League clubs to send their youngsters on loan to get some first team experience and to play lots of football, however Williams turns twenty five this year and this upcoming week could be one of the most vital yet in his career, with manager Roy Hodgson set for discussions with the Welshman over where he stands in his plans.

Success at Euro 2016

Williams, a frequent pick for the Welsh national team, was part of the Euro 2016 campaign which saw Wales beat Belgium in the semi final to go on to the semi finals, an outstanding feat for the nation of Wales.

Throughout the competition Williams made frequent appearances from the substitutes bench, such as when he came on against England in the seventy second minute.

After the tournament it was evident that a huge part of Wales’ success was down to the team spirit in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, with Williams bonding well and rubbing shoulders with European greats such as Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

The nation’s success at the tournament will have had a huge impact on Williams, who is hoping to use the experience of elite, competitive football to catapult his way back into the Crystal Palace picture, with manager Roy Hodgson still reportedly undecided on Williams’ future.

As Deadline Day looms, will there be more loan gloom?

As a new addition to this season’s Premier League, the summer transfer window is to close on 9th August, just a day before the start of the Premier League.

After a strong pre-season Williams has done all that he can however with one more year left on his Crystal Palace contract, manager Roy Hodgson will be deciding in the next week whether he sends Williams away, either permanently or loan, or whether he keeps the twenty four year old, perhaps offering him a new deal.

It is without a doubt that the coming final week of the transfer window will involve some key decisions to be made, with the club most importantly focusing on retaining key man Wilfried Zaha.

However, it is important for Hodgson to consider his options and to have good squad depth, therefore he could opt to keep the Welshman.

However, since Williams reaches the age of twenty five this coming year, a loan deal looks rather unrealistic, with Williams wanting to play first team football whether that be at Crystal Palace or elsewhere.