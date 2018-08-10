Brighton complete swoop for Martín Montoya on deadline day

Brighton and Hove Albion completed a late transfer for Martín Montoya from Valencia CF in the late hours of the transfer window.

The Spanish defender joins the Seagulls for an undisclosed fee and has agreed on a four-year deal with the club.

The 27-year-old has plenty of top-level experience having played for Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Valencia, until recently. Manager Chris Hughton will hope that he can use that experience to bring a special winning mentality to Brighton.

Brighton submitted a transfer request sheet to the Premier League, which allowed them to complete a late deal for the Spaniard ahead of the extended 7 PM deadline.

Hughton delighted with Montoya's arrival

Speaking to the club's official site on Montoya's transfer, Hughton was positive about the former Barcelona youngster's influence on the club and the squad as a whole.

Hughton said,"Martin’s pedigree is excellent, and I’m delighted we have been able to add a player of his standing to our squad."

Hughton further went on to state that he has "no doubt" that Montoya will improve Brighton's options in his position. Before his arrival, Brighton's options at right-back were limited to club captain Bruno and Italian defender Ezequiel Schelotto.

Montoya's move sees him follow in the footsteps of captain Bruno, who moved to the AMEX in 2012 from Valencia.

Hughton looking forward to working with Montoya

Montoya's experience playing for Barcelona helped him garner numerous trophies during his time there, and Hughton believes that his wealth of experience will be a boon for the side.

He said," He’s won several domestic and European honours in Spain, and played the majority of his career in the top level of La Liga. He has a wealth of experience, at 27 years old he is a very good age, and I’m now looking forward to working with him."

Montoya's signing was the last of the transfers for Brighton's senior time, meanwhile, the U-23 side also welcomed numerous bright young talents on deadline day.