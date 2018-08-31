McClaren praises QPR attitude after Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren has praised his sides 'attitude and togetherness' following their 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup Second Round.

Bright Osayi-Samuel opened the scoring, and his account for the season, after just four minutes against the League One opposition.

Pawel Wszolek added a second just 15 minutes, before a first goal of the season for Matt Smith who headed home the third in the second half.

Full-back Osman Kakay was just one of 11 changes made to the side that beat Wigan Athletic at the weekend and gave the visitors a consolation goal late on with the Sierra-Leone international putting the ball into the back of his own net.

“We said don’t play as individuals, play as a team and be ready – and in the first 20 minutes, they were certainly ready,” McClaren told the club's website.

“It shows the attitude and togetherness of the squad that they can come in, be disciplined, organised and focused and put in a performance like that...We haven’t got sulkers or moaners, or people with bad attitudes.

"There are good attitudes here and that was the platform of the performance tonight.

Hall returns to action

The fixture also marked the return to action following knee surgery, and a stint on the sideline stretching to seven months, for Grant Hall.

McClaren said it was 'fantastic' having the defender back in the team, and spoke highly of the 25-year-old, stating: "He will be so valuable to us because he is a leader, a talker, he’s experienced and he can also play football."

After recording his first win as QPR boss at the weekend, his team now have two wins in the space of four days, and McClaren is now looking ahead to this weekends fixture at Birmingham City.

"I am looking forward to the Birmingham game, and after that the two-week break is going to be big for us because then we can start to bed in our strikers, formation and system we want to play," added the Hoops boss.

"It is going to be huge for us and once we do that work I’m confident we will get better and better.”