Liverpool's Sadio Mané wins PFA Player of the Month for August

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has won the first PFA Player of the Month award of the 2018/19 season following his blistering start to the season.

The Senegal international has been paramount in the Reds obtaining a perfect start to the Premier League campaign with the Liverpool No.10 scoring three goals along the way.

The former Southampton player was the overwhelming victor in the poll as Mané took up 56% of the country's vote.

Retaining what is rightfully his

Mané has not only claimed the first individual prize of the season but the winger has also retained the August award he won last season where he similarly once again came flying out of the blocks for the Reds.

An opening day brace against West Ham United helped the Reds secure a 4-0 thumping over the Hammers and his solo effort against Crystal Palace wrapped a crucial away day victory as Mané grabbed the second goal of the match to leave Selhurst Park with another three points.

The 26-year-old fought off competition from Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge and Watford’s Roberto Pereyra, as well as Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) and Benjamin Mendy (City) to win only his second Player of the Month award.