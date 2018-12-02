Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Forgotten man Origi wins 232nd Merseyside derby with 96th-minute winner

Liverpool's Divock Origi won the 232nd Merseyside derby with a surreal 96th-minute goal in sensational circumstances as the Reds left it late to keep up the pressure with leaders Manchester City in a dramatic 1-0 victory against bitter rivals Everton.

It was a moment of sheer ecstasy for Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp sprinted onto the pitch hugging his goalkeeper Alisson Becker to a bouncing Anfield stadium to steal the three points from their bitter rivals.

It was a cruel blow to Everton who were brilliant on the day and deserved more considering at times the visitors delivered the more adventurous football in an epic encounter.

It looked to be two points dropped for Liverpool before Jordan Pickford made a calamitous error as the England No.1 spilt a high ball that looked to be heading over his bar before Origi was lurking to pounce.

A forgotten man at Anfield rewrote Merseyside folklore marking his first Premier League appearance since August 2017, it may have been the easiest goal the Belgian will ever net to secure the win, but, the effort ensured Liverpool consolidated their second place spot, two points behind the defending champions.

It was Origi's third goal against Everton to send Anfield into delirium - his best record against any other Premier League side.

It was the fifth stoppage-time winner in the Premier League era that Liverpool scored against the Blues - the most they have scored against any other opponent.

A heart-wrenching sucker punch for the Toffees leaves them without a victory in their previous 18 Anfield meetings and are winless at their rivals famous ground this century.

Fiery first-half ends goalless

Liverpool started quick off the mark taking up their usual high pressing game as Everton struggled to string together a number of passes in the opening few minutes.

However, the visitors did have a glorious opportunity to take the lead only four minutes in. Lucas Digne whipped a free-kick into the Liverpool area where Yerry Mina was lurking completely unmarked but nodded his header agonisingly wide much to the delight of the Kop.

The Reds controlled proceedings after that early scare and also were disappointed to not be ahead after Mohamed Salah let loose Sadio Mane who was goal gaping. The Senegalese ace took the ball on bouncing in the area but blazed his shot into the Anfield Road section of the stadium.

Liverpool may have looked in control for large periods, but, were guilty of presenting Everton with a number of gaping chances.

Alisson was called into action after Bernard's cross found Theo Walcott at the back-post before heading it back across goal. Andre Gomes was left helplessly unmarked and must have thought he scored. Alisson did brilliantly flying out to deny the Barcelona loanee before Joe Gomez heroically cleared off the line.

Xherdan Shaqiri's first ever Merseyside derby should have seen the Swiss international with a debut goal in the fixture. Salah picked out his teammate with a delightful threaded pass. The former Stoke City man took too long to pick his spot and his effort was eventually hit straight at Pickford.

The hero of the first half was certainly Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson was ever present to deny the visitors once again. Gylfi Sigurdsson let loose Walcott with a delightful innovated pass that put the Englishman clean through.

Origi late winner sends Anfield into delirium

Following the break, Mane blundered two good chances for the hosts, the first was another one-on-one that went unpunished to leave his manager Klopp bemused on the sidelines.

Liverpool had been intensifying to find a winner, while Everton continued to threaten themselves to deliver a professional account of themselves in contrast to that stultifying 1-1 in the reverse fixture just a year ago.

The theme of the match was defined by fine saves from both goalkeepers, but, sadly for Pickford, it was his nightmare moment that stole the headlines on an evening that had its fair share of wastefulness from both teams.

However, Klopp would not be denied his moment to cement his team as serious contenders for the main prize this season as his emotions came bursting out in the dying seconds of the match.

The German manager came sprinting on the pitch completley encapsulated by the all the drama following Origi's late winner - his first for Liverpool since May 2017.