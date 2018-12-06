Visa becomes the major sponsor in UEFA Women's Football

Women's football has seen so much growth over the last decade and today, it took another big step towards where many would like to see it be. Visa announced today that it will be partnering with the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) Women’s Football Competitions through 2025.

The women's continental competitions get a big boost from Visa

In their press release, Visa stated that they had not only "strategically positioned" themselves at the "center of football" but that these various events that they will now sponsor will "further exemplify the unique experiences only Visa can provide to fans across the globe.”

With this partnership, Visa becomes the first ever sponsor for UEFA Women's Football. The significance of this cannot be understated as not only has Visa been a big player in the world of football on the men's side but it also gives the women's competition a major sponsor in the commercial world. Visa aims to use its technology at various venues and also use its brand to further women's football across the globe.

Visa will work with UEFA for the 2021 Women’s European Championships in the United Kingdom and the UEFA Women’s Champions League starting next year 2019. Visa will also sponsor the UEFA Women's Under-19 and Under-17 competitions as well as the Together #WePlayStrong campaign. This shows that Visa is truly committed in helping the women's game grow in Europe and ensure that its fans will have the best possible experience at all venues throughout this partnership.

Visa will also sponsor major events in Africa and internationally

The press release from Visa also stated that they will be a major sponsor for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Visa will be in partnership with CAF for the tournament in 2019 and 2021 as they look to increase their global portfolio. Their deal with CAF will make them the payment service provider at all venues and the official partner of the player escort program.

After the draw for next year's World Cup, Visa will offer a presale opportunity for Visa cardholders to be the first to be able to purchase individual match tickets for the tournament. The exclusive presale will take place from December 10 to December 23 and all matches will be available to Visa clients. This is another step towards furthering their involvement with women's football by Visa and it will be a welcome partnership by those who not only follow the game, but also play it as well.