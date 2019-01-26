Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Brom Preview: Seagulls look to advance to fifth round in battle of the Albion’s

Brighton & Hove Albion have the potential to have a successful FA Cup run if Chris Hughton takes it as seriously as he says. With their stable position in the Premier League seemingly set to stay that way, the Seagulls could have a real crack at the Cup this season to attempt to bring some silverware to the Amex Stadium.

Standing in their way is West Bromwich Albion, who are trying to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and this game is probably a lot less important for them than Brighton.

Promotion back to the Premier League will be the Baggies’ main focus, whereas Brighton fans would welcome a cup run, as their safety in the Premier League is not under massive threat.

Team news

The Seagulls will be without the injured Jose Izquierdo (knee) for the visit of West Brom. Full-back Bernardo is back in training but this game comes too soon for him after suffering a hamstring injury against West Ham. Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still at the Asia Cup with Iran, while Maty Ryan’s Australia are now out, this game is also too soon for him.

Brighton could potentially line up as follows: Steele, Bruno, Balogun, Burn, Bong, Kayal, Pröpper, Bissouma, Knockaert, Andone, March.

West Brom are without Matt Phillips and James Morrison due to injury, while Jake Livermore is unavailable due to suspension.

Manager Darren Moore has also confirmed a few of his players are carrying strains and knocks, and will be assessed ahead of the game.

West Brom could lineup as follows: Bond, Holgate, Dawson, Adarabioyo, Gibbs, Field, Harper, Barry, Robson-Kanu, Gayle, Rodriguez.

Andone a threat for the Seagulls

Brighton striker Florin Andone could cause the Baggies major problems with his pace and running in behind.

The Romanian’s style of play hurries defenders and can force a mistake with the way he works tirelessly to win the ball back.

Andone scored in the last round of the cup with a header in the 3-1 success at AFC Bournemouth.

Gayle one to look out for

Baggies forward Dwight Gayle has 14 goals in 23 Championship games this season, and possesses a great threat that the Seagulls defence will need to be very weary of.

Gayle’s pace can cause any backline a problem, and is a proven goal scorer in English football, particularly in the Championship, but that means nothing on the day as an upset could happen if the Seagulls do not play to their potential.