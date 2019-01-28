Schelotto and Normann depart Brighton

Brighton full-back, Ezequiel Schelotto has joined Calcio A side, Chievo Verona on loan until the end of the season, while Brighton & Hove Albion U23's midfielder, Mathias Normann has moved to Russian Premier League side, FC Rostov for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year old ends a two-year stint with The Seagulls, having joined back in the summer of 2017.

Normann made 11 appearances for the U23's this season, after being out on loan at Norwegian top-flight side, Molde last season.

Rusk on Normann

Brighton U23's manager, Simon Rusk had the following to say on Normann after his move to Rostov:

“It’s been enjoyable to work with Mathias during his time at the club, but this move makes sense for all parties involved, with it being an excellent move for him.

“After returning from his loan in Norway, Mathias has shown his qualities and played his part in helping the under-23s make a positive start to life in the top division.

“We wish Mathias all the best for his latest challenge in Russia, as he continues to build a career within the game.”

Normann's final appearance for Brighton came in the final game of 2018, where they beat West Ham's U23's 4-2.

Schelotto's struggle for game time

The 29-year-old full-back hasn't featured for Brighton this season and has only made 23 appearances since joining from Sporting Lisbon back in the summer of 2017.

However, Schelotto is not going to unfamiliar surroundings having played a large majority of his career in his home country, Italy.

Also, Schelotto is going to a club he has played at before, having been on loan at Chievo back in 2015, making 29 appearances.

Hughton on Schelotto

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton had the following to say on Schelotto's loan move to Chievo: “Ezequiel has found opportunities limited so far this season, but he’s continued to train well every day.

“We have strong competition in the full-back areas and this move gives him the chance to play regularly in Italy’s top division, which is a league he knows well.

He concluded: “We wish him all the very best for the remainder of this campaign.”