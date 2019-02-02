Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United: Son steals the show as Spurs move second

Heung-Min Son opened the scoring after Martin Dubravka let his shot go underneath him and into the back of the net.

Son's goal came in the last few minutes of the match thanks to a goalkeeping error which undone Newcastle United's hard work.

The story of the game

The South Korean international received the ball from Fernando Llorente which looked to strike the Spaniard's arm before Son's shot squirmed underneath Dubravka.

Neither side threatened in the early exchanges until Erik Lamela lobbed a ball into the middle with Lucas Moura unmarked from five yards.

However, the Brazillian could only fire his header wide of the post and Lucas should have given Spurs an early lead.

The home side started to get in behind the Newcastle defence after Lucas' chance as Lamela tried his luck in the air but he could only watch his header crash off the bar.

The game began to become more open as Matt Ritchie began to find himself in a lot of space on the right-hand side as he crossed low first for Ayoze Perez and then Salomon Rondon.

Both Perez and Rondon saw their efforts blocked from five-yards by Spurs defenders as the away side began to grow into the game.

Moussa Sissoko nearly got a goal against his former club when he saw his volley saved by Dubravka as it was heading into the bottom corner.

Tottenham Hotspur began the second half like they finished the first half by being dominant and posing a threat in the air as Davinson Sanchez saw a free header go agonisingly close with Dubravka scrambling.

However, Newcastle hit the woodwork within five minutes of the restart as Rondon saw his header bounce back off the post with Hugo Lloris stranded.

Spurs could not have gone closer when Christian Eriksen flicked a volley past Dubravka and somehow Fabian Schär hooked the ball off the line when it looked like it had already crossed the line.

At the other end, Perez forced a superb save from Lloris as the captain pushed the curling effort over the bar.

Llorente's first effort on goal should have at least hit the target, however, he headed over Dubravka's goal with no pressure on the Spaniard.

Eriksen saw another effort cleared off the line this time by Ritchie who just moved back onto the line at the right moment.

Son who only returned from the Asian Cup last week opened the scoring as he unleashed a shot from outside the box which evaded Dubravka.

Takeaways from the game

Newcastle seem to be solid at the back again

Despite conceding in the final minutes of the game Newcastle were defensively organised and solid at the back for the majority of the match.

With three accomplished centre-backs on the pitch, the Magpies won a lot of aerial duels as well as picking out some good passes throughout the match.

The reason the Magpies stayed up last year was largely down to how organised they were at the back and this something that will have to continue for the rest of the season.

Son is crucial for Spurs

Eriksen had two chances cleared off the line but the player Spurs need while Harry Kane is out is the South Korean international.

Son was instrumental in Tottenham's win over the Magpies, constantly running at the defence trying to create space for a shot.

Son's persistence paid off when he eventually got his goal in the 83rd minute to send Tottenham second in the Premier League.

Man of the match

With the winning goal and numerous efforts at goal and the only Tottenham player that looked like scoring, Son was sensational today.

Son was unstoppable at times at Wembley especially for his goal as he sent two Newcastle defenders the opposite way as he created space for his shot.